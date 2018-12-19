Export value of Iran’s industrial & mining products exceeds $22B

By Trend





Exports of Iran’s petrochemical products, excluding gas condensate, increased by 23 percent during the first eight months of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2018) compared to the same period last year, said Masoud Kamali Ardakani, director general of the exports development office of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Trend reports via IRIB.

The export value exceeded $22 billion in the eight months, he noted.

He said that compared to the same period last year, export of petrochemical products increased by $10.3 billion (32 percent), export of bitumen and industrial oils grew by $1.8 billion (14 percent), while the export of polymer and chemical products increased by about $1.4 billion (40 percent).

He added that compared to the same period last year, export of mining materials, including metal ores, steel, non-ferrous metals, pipes and profiles increased by $4.4 billion (more than 9 percent).

Non-industrial exports, including cement, tiles, ornamental stones and other products, also increased by $1.4 billion (16 percent), he said.

Ardakani stressed that exports of household appliances increased, adding that exports of electric and non-electric household appliances grew by $360 million, or 22 percent.

They were mainly exported to Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, he said.