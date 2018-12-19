Iran's Shazand produces 5.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity

By Trend





In the current Iranian year (started March 21),5.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity has been produced at the thermal power station in Shazand county of Iran's Markazi province, CEO of the electricity generation company in Shazand county, Alireza Sheikhi Mehrabadi said, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

He noted using more gas fuel at the power station may increase electricity generation.

Most of the electricity generated at the Shazand power station is used within Markazi province, and a small amount is transferred to the electrical grid of Iran, Mehrabadi said.

He noted that the power station mainly uses gas, but last month (seventh of of the Iranian year), due to the lack of gas, the station used fuel for two days.

"Gas fuel costs three times less than oil fuel. However, the thermal power of the both fuels is the same. Therefore, the station is not using oil fuel," he said.