President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an attend inauguration ceremony of Lachin Int'l Airport

The inauguration ceremony of Lachin International Airport has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdo?an attended the opening ceremony.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the airport.

Symbolic keys of Lachin International Airport were presented to the heads of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an viewed the facilities established at the airport.