COP29 Presidency: Decisions taken in Baku serve justice and support vulnerable nations

By Akbar Novruz



The next major Climate Week of the year has officially opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing together governments, experts, and civil society to discuss global climate action. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nigar Arpadarai, High-Level Champion for Climate Change at COP29, underlined the importance of implementing the historic decisions adopted in Baku, Azernews reports via AzerTag.

“In the current world conditions – against the backdrop of distrust, conflicts and fragmentation – the results of COP29 are of particular importance,” Arpadarai said. “The decisions taken in Baku are based on the principle of justice, serve to support the most vulnerable countries and those with limited capacity to respond to the climate crisis.”

She emphasized that promises made during COP29 must now translate into real action. “Our climate action commitments must remain unwavering, and the promises already made must be fulfilled in a way that delivers real progress towards our shared goals. We must set an example by demonstrating how both small and large countries can work together effectively within clear and fair rules,” she noted.

Turning to global challenges, Arpadarai warned that new technologies must be harnessed responsibly. “Given the changing global landscape – demographic shifts, trade tensions and a new arms race – we must also confront the transformative power of new technologies. In particular, the AI revolution presents both great opportunities and serious risks. We must ensure that AI becomes a tool of empowerment, creating broad access to opportunities in all countries, but not a tool of digital imperialism.”

Highlighting the financial commitments made at COP29, Arpadarai said the adoption of the Baku Financial Target marked a significant breakthrough: “That goal calls for mobilizing at least $300 billion per year for developing countries by 2035, and for climate finance to reach $1.3 trillion per year. All countries must set the highest ambition in the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). However, these new NDCs should not be just aspirational documents. They should set concrete and actionable targets that advance the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

She recalled that other landmark outcomes from Baku included the launch of Article 6 mechanisms, gender, adaptation and mitigation agreements, as well as the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund, scheduled to begin distribution in 2025.

Arpadarai also urged donor countries to honor their commitments: “Donor countries must fulfill their promises made in Baku and explain how they will ensure their share in mobilizing $300 billion by 2035.”

As part of Climate Week in Addis Ababa, the COP29 Presidency will host a high-level event on September 6 dedicated to addressing Africa’s specific needs. This initiative reflects COP29’s commitment to give greater attention to the challenges faced by African nations.

Concluding her remarks, Arpadarai stressed: “The commitments made must be implemented, and no one should be left behind in the fight against climate change.”