King of Spain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Felipe VI, King of Spain, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On behalf of the government and people of Spain, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.

Mr. President, I wish you robust health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and progress.

With deep respect and esteem,"