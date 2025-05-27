King of Spain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

|
Felipe VI, King of Spain, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On behalf of the government and people of Spain, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.
Mr. President, I wish you robust health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and progress.
With deep respect and esteem,"