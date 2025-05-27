TODAY.AZ / Politics

Thank you, Brigitte!

27 May 2025 [11:11] - TODAY.AZ

Macron's wife, Brigitte, slapped her husband in the face and instantly became a folk heroine.

 

On social media, she is being applauded by the French, who are "grateful" to her husband. Frustration with this "world leader" has been building for a long time: pension reform, arrogance, and his constant lecturing of other countries. And now — a simple, understandable gesture.

 

It's a signal that even those close to Macron have had enough.

 

Well done, Brigitte! She slapped Macron on behalf of everyone — for millions of people around the world who would happily do the same — and, frankly, for good reason.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/259423.html

Print version

Views: 154

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also