Azerbaijan Defense Ministry confirms two incidents of ceasefire violations by Armenia

17 March 2025 [00:16] - TODAY.AZ

Late yesterday evening, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued two consecutive reports regarding Armenia's shelling of the Azerbaijani army's positions.

On March 16, at approximately 18:35, the first violation of the ceasefire was recorded.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Khazinavar settlement of Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

On the same day, from 20:10 to 20:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Burun settlement of the Gorus region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

