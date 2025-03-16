MP Valiyev sends Novruz gifts and organizes Iftar for martyrs' families and veterans

Agalar Valiyev, deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and deputy chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, celebrated the Novruz holiday by sending gifts to the families of martyrs, veterans, and elders, as well as organizing an Iftar ceremony in the Khachmaz region, Azernews reports.

In his message, Valiyev extended his heartfelt congratulations to his voters, elders, and the families of martyrs and veterans. He emphasized that the Novruz holiday symbolizes the ancient and rich worldview of the Azerbaijani people, reflecting both optimism for the future and deep respect for national values and history. Valiyev highlighted that this year's Novruz celebrations are filled with the pride of Azerbaijan’s "Glorious Victory and Great Return," marking an exceptional chapter in the nation's 200-year history.

On the occasion of the holiday, Valiyev delivered holiday packages containing essential food items and greeting cards to 1,025 martyrs, veterans, disabled individuals, and low-income families from the Khachmaz district, as well as to 255 elders from the Ujar, Yevlakh, Goranboy, Tartar, and Barda districts.

Additionally, with Valiyev’s initiative and support, an Iftar ceremony was held in Khachmaz, attended by 550 people, including district officials, community representatives, elders, families of martyrs, veterans, and fasting residents.