Charles Michel: It is extremely important to unite more multinational continents

By Akbar Novruz



"It is extremely important to unite more multinational continents. We can observe how these changes shape the world, how they can affect inequalities," former President of the European Council Charles Michel told journalists.

"At the same time, it is possible to look at common principles and commitments that are under pressure. This is an important opportunity to listen to each other, to talk and to make the best decisions together. We can take steps to identify and solve problems. Together we can all learn to restore history and realities. International relations deserve more political outcomes and choices," Michel added.