The other day, at a meeting of the Turkish government,
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We want our European friends to
understand the role of the new Turkiye in a changed world and define their
strategies accordingly." The Turkish leader noted that the global system
based on rules and laws has entered a phase of collapse, mainly due to the
fault of its founders themselves. According to Erdogan, the European Union is
currently trying to cope with one of the most serious challenges to its
security, and in such a situation, Europeans should understand that
"Turkiye is the last exit before the bridge." The European Union must
realize Turkiye's role in a changed world and determine its strategy
accordingly, Erdogan said.
Do European countries agree to reconsider their attitude towards Turkiye? No statements on this matter are being made by the EU. However, the fact that Turkiye was invited to a meeting on Ukraine organized in London by the British side suggests that the role of this country in Europe is recognized, although they try not to talk about it out loud.
Turkiye was represented at the meeting by Minister of Foreign
Affairs Hakan Fidan. After the meeting, the press service of the Turkish
Foreign Ministry disseminated his words that meetings of European leaders on
Ukraine and European security issues would be held more often. The leaders of
the states have authorized their technical groups to seek solutions to the
problem. "We will all see together whether there will be a peace agreement
on Ukraine, whether Europe will have a new security architecture in this
context," Fidan said.
As you know, amid the negotiations initiated by Donald Trump
to end the war in Ukraine, concern about the European security system is
growing in Europe. The new White House administration has expressed
dissatisfaction with the fact that American taxpayers are being spent on
European security, while the EU countries themselves are not making much effort
to do so. Earlier, Secretary of State Marco
Rubio said that the United States is not going to continue to sponsor NATO
partners who do not spend enough money on their own defense. "The only
thing that puts NATO at risk is the fact that we have allies who barely have
armed forces or whose military is not very effective because they have spent 40
years without spending any money on it," he said.
Not only such economically disadvantaged and dependent
countries as the former Soviet Baltic States, but also the rich states of
Finland, Sweden and others do not make much effort. The latter two have
recently come under the NATO umbrella, counting on guarantees of their security
from the United States in the event of a hypothetical Russian threat. It is
possible that if Trump were in power, he would block this process. It should be
recalled that the accession of Finland and Sweden was blocked for a long time
by Turkiye, which subsequently agreed in exchange for Sweden's promise to
promote Ankara's rapprochement with the European Union.
The head of the White House believes that most European countries
do not allocate sufficient funds for the maintenance of a combat-ready army.
And now, terrified by his statements, the EU countries are rushing to come to
their senses and hastily create their own European security system. On March 6,
an EU summit was held in Brussels, at which the European Commission's ReArm EU
rearmament plan was adopted. However, there is a question of its credit
financing in the amount of 800 billion. The euro for the period up to 2029 has
been postponed. The unanimously approved plan provides for the formation of an
800 billion package. The euro is intended to strengthen the defense, improve
the armed forces and develop the military industry of the EU countries. The
largest army in Europe will be the German Armed Forces. Today, the German army
has 180,000 personnel, while the French army has 200,000 troops.
It is difficult to say how much this plan will help solve
the problem. The main issue is that the financing has not yet been settled.
Besides, the development of the armed forces is not a matter of three or four
years. And most importantly, the army becomes the guarantor of security not by
the number of personnel, but by its combat capability. This quality has been
created over the years, but it is tested in real combat. France, which
currently has the largest army in Europe, has not yet been able to demonstrate
its combat capability, although this country has repeatedly been highlighted in
attempts to use military force in different parts of the world.
As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after the
summit, his country has nothing to fear when its allies are countries such as
the United States and Turkiye.
And the Hungarian Prime Minister is absolutely right,
because the Turkish army is the only combat-ready army in Europe. Turks are
historically inclined to martial arts, many traditions of modern armies were
adopted from the Ottomans, including military marches. The Turks know how to
fight, which they have proven more than once. This country understands the
importance of the army, and even in difficult times, defense and security
issues have never been overlooked.
In 2024, Turkiye rose in the ranking of the world's strongest
armies according to Global Fire Power, leaving France and Germany behind. The
second NATO army, numbering about 400,000 personnel, rose from 11th to 8th
place.
Turkiye's military-industrial complex is ready to contribute
to strengthening the EU's defense industry and European security, President
Erdogan said during a videoconference organized by the head of the European
Council with EU partner countries.
"We believe that it would be in our common interests to
plan all steps to ensure European security together with Turkiye. In all these
efforts, it is undoubtedly important to preserve transatlantic ties to the
maximum extent possible and to receive the strong support of our ally, America.
Our defense industry, with its advanced technologies, is ready to contribute to
the strengthening of Europe's defense sector," the Turkish leader said.
Erdogan believes that the programs of the European defense industry within the
EU should be open to all European allies.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also believes that Turkiye can become a protective barrier to Europe, and called on the EU leadership to
cooperate with Ankara in the field of defense industry. The fact that Turkiye has been invited to discussions on EU security, and EU representatives have
visited Ankara more often, shows that the European Union is also aware of this.
But will this help Turkey move towards European integration?
Ankara does not hide that it is ready to become a security
umbrella for Europe, not for beautiful eyes, but in exchange for intensifying
the process of its membership in the European Union. As Erdogan said, Turkiye expects its European partners "to realize this reality and approach the
process of its full EU membership with a far-sighted perspective."
Meanwhile, Turkiye already has competitors. According to
Ukrainian experts, Ukraine can claim to be a guarantor of European security to
a greater extent. No matter how strong the Turkish army is, it "will not
play a major role in the defense of Europe, in particular in the formation of a
new military alliance - Ukraine will take this place," experts say,
believing that all the resources and training of the Turkish army "are not
enough to independently wage war against the aggressor."
Meanwhile, President Volodimir Zelensky said that Ukraine
sees Turkiye among its security guarantors. He said this at a press conference
after a February meeting with President Erdogan in Ankara, where he went amid
talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Riyadh. "I do not know at
what point, in what format, in what role, but Erdogan knows that we see him
among the important guarantors of security for us. I talked about this with
Erdogan. I think Europe needs to look at Turkiye. Because there are two armies
in Europe - the Ukrainian and the Turkish. These are the two largest
armies," Zelensky said.
Time will tell how events will develop on the continent. It
all depends on whether Trump stops scaring the Europeans. It is possible that
after reaching an agreement with Moscow and Kiev on a ceasefire, the topic of
European security will again be shelved. The fact is that the American view of
the world for Ukraine lies through the transfer of rare earth resources of this
country to the United States. If Kiev agrees, the United States will not remove
its security umbrella, but, on the contrary, will increase it even more, since
they themselves will need it to protect their assets. The assets and interests
of the United States in Ukraine will be a barrier to a hypothetical Russian threat
to Europe, and Brussels will try to distance itself from Ankara again.
International politics, it's like that.