|
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan once again
delivered a pompous speech about "deep civilizational ties" with
India. A friendship story? Come on!
Until Yerevan started running around the world with its hand
outstretched in search of weapons, no one had even heard of the great
Armenian-Indian brotherhood.
All of Mirzoyan's words about "deepening
partnership" are just a veiled way of saying, "India, give me more
weapons!" After all the failures and dashed hopes with the West and
Russia, Armenia is now turning to India, hoping to arm itself and... what? Take
revenge? Win back what was lost? Funny.
Armenia's plans to become a transport hub are a separate
circus.
What kind of "Crossroads of the world"? A country
that can't even build proper roads for itself is trying to get involved in
international transport projects.
And then there's the standard list of complaints: "We
are being threatened," "Azerbaijan is putting pressure on us,"
and so on. Everything follows the old pattern: complain about everyone in the
hope that someone will intercede.
As a result, we have a classic picture: India sells weapons
to Armenia, and Armenia sells itself illusions.