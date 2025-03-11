Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan once again delivered a pompous speech about "deep civilizational ties" with India. A friendship story? Come on!

Until Yerevan started running around the world with its hand outstretched in search of weapons, no one had even heard of the great Armenian-Indian brotherhood.

All of Mirzoyan's words about "deepening partnership" are just a veiled way of saying, "India, give me more weapons!" After all the failures and dashed hopes with the West and Russia, Armenia is now turning to India, hoping to arm itself and... what? Take revenge? Win back what was lost? Funny.

Armenia's plans to become a transport hub are a separate circus.

What kind of "Crossroads of the world"? A country that can't even build proper roads for itself is trying to get involved in international transport projects.

And then there's the standard list of complaints: "We are being threatened," "Azerbaijan is putting pressure on us," and so on. Everything follows the old pattern: complain about everyone in the hope that someone will intercede.

As a result, we have a classic picture: India sells weapons to Armenia, and Armenia sells itself illusions.