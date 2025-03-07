Surely, the French president likes his new image. Now he's not just a geopolitician; he's practically a wartime leader!

Emmanuel Macron has shifted from engaging in various geopolitical issues diplomatically to adopting more serious militaristic rhetoric. But is it really that serious?

Yes, France is building up its military, doubling defense spending, and promising to send troops to Ukraine, but these discussions aren’t exactly surprising. Then the French president came up with an idea: Nuclear weapons. Well, he’s got an ace up his sleeve, or at least that’s what Macron thinks.

The French president promised to provide nuclear protection for Europe and Ukraine. "Don’t be afraid," he says. "French nuclear weapons are on guard; the red button is in the hands of a modern Napoleon. Paris is with you."

Who is Macron scaring with this nuclear button – his own citizens? They’re already fearful of his economic reforms.