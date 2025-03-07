Very "scary" Macron and his very red button

|
Surely, the French president likes his new image. Now he's
not just a geopolitician; he's practically a wartime leader!
Emmanuel Macron has shifted from engaging in various
geopolitical issues diplomatically to adopting more serious militaristic
rhetoric. But is it really that serious?
Yes, France is building up its military, doubling defense
spending, and promising to send troops to Ukraine, but these discussions aren’t
exactly surprising. Then the French president came up with an idea: Nuclear
weapons. Well, he’s got an ace up his sleeve, or at least that’s what Macron
thinks.
The French president promised to provide nuclear protection
for Europe and Ukraine. "Don’t be afraid," he says. "French
nuclear weapons are on guard; the red button is in the hands of a modern
Napoleon. Paris is with you."
Who is Macron scaring with this nuclear button – his own
citizens? They’re already fearful of his economic reforms.