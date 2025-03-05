|
Not only did Armenia manage to sign a declaration of
partnership with the United States just a few days before the administration
changed in Washington, but these fools hope that Trump will fulfill this
declaration!
Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview today that Washington
and Yerevan should strive to implement the previously signed declaration on
cooperation. "A document has been signed between Armenia and the United
States, which we should consider as an agenda and strive to implement. We hope
that within its framework, the existing opportunities will be revealed and
strengthened," said Pashinyan, speaking confidently.
He's an amazing character, of course. Do you remember what
Trump was like during his first term in the White House? Well, look at how he's
been behaving in recent weeks. They gave you a kick, and you continue to hope
with real donkey stubbornness that Armenia and the United States will be
partners forever?