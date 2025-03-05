Not only did Armenia manage to sign a declaration of partnership with the United States just a few days before the administration changed in Washington, but these fools hope that Trump will fulfill this declaration!





Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview today that Washington and Yerevan should strive to implement the previously signed declaration on cooperation. "A document has been signed between Armenia and the United States, which we should consider as an agenda and strive to implement. We hope that within its framework, the existing opportunities will be revealed and strengthened," said Pashinyan, speaking confidently.





He's an amazing character, of course. Do you remember what Trump was like during his first term in the White House? Well, look at how he's been behaving in recent weeks. They gave you a kick, and you continue to hope with real donkey stubbornness that Armenia and the United States will be partners forever?