Baku, Astana exchange best practices on efficiency audits in quasi-state sector

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts and Kazakhstan's Supreme Audit Chamber have exchanged experiences regarding efficiency audits in the quasi-state sector, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan's Supreme Audit Chamber.

The Chamber noted that the joint event was held in a practical seminar format. During the event, Kazakh auditors shared valuable insights with their Azerbaijani counterparts, discussing the planning of audits, the documents they rely on during their work, and the legal and regulatory acts governing state audits.

In return, representatives from the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts provided detailed information on assessing the efficiency of operations at the "Azerbaijan Investment Company" JSC and answered questions from their Kazakh colleagues.

The two sides also discussed the challenges auditors face in practice, potential solutions, and ways to improve the efficiency of audit procedures.

It is noteworthy that such events are regularly held as part of the implementation of bilateral intergovernmental development programs between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for the years 2024-2026.