A meeting of separatists from the so-called "Russian community of Karabakh" was held in Moscow. It is not reported in what conditions it was held - in a "frontal place", or in someone's backyard. The main thing is that this fruit of the Armenian-Russian agitprop has once again given voice. The so-called community fits very well into the current configuration of Russian-Azerbaijani relations and will undoubtedly be used for its intended purpose.

The appointment of the "Russian community of Karabakh", created by decree of the party and the government during the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, has never been a big secret. Russian Russian Society fit into the notorious concept of the "Russian World", which created many problems for Russian citizens of many countries. Russian Russians also made life difficult for Azerbaijani citizens, but, as we call them, our Russians did not fall for it. But the initiation of the project was successful in occupied Karabakh. Through the presence of such a structure, Russia strengthened its position in the region, and Armenia was only glad that it did not have to strain itself. Realizing that it would not be able to maintain the status quo on its own, Yerevan was not against it if it was done by the hands of Russia. In fulfillment of the plan, the population of Karabakh even began to accept Russian citizenship, so that eventually there would be a feeling of some kind of enclave of Russians on the territory of Azerbaijan, which at the hour of "x" could appeal to Moscow to accept it into the bosom of the Russian Federation.

Russian Russian community, small in number, of which two thirds were ethnic Armenians, served as an instrument of Russian involvement, but the problem has always been that there are practically no Russians left in Karabakh after the Armenian occupation. Russian villages were subjected to the same ethnic cleansing as Azerbaijani ones.

With the arrival of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region, this tool began to be used more actively. Family members of the peacekeepers automatically joined the "community", as the charter of this illegal structure allowed it. This team of women and children began to show community activity, combining recreation in the mountains with "service to the Fatherland." Although this was not mentioned out loud anywhere in Russian circles, there was no doubt that there were plans to maintain a Russian military presence on the territory of the former NKAO, if not forever, then for a very long time. No one thought of withdrawing the RMK from Karabakh in 2025, it was expected that through various manipulations and provocations Baku would be forced to extend this period or even make the RMK's stay in Azerbaijan indefinite, as originally planned. But Baku outplayed everyone, and a year before the deadline, the peacekeepers were escorted off Azerbaijani soil with music and dancing. The Azerbaijani side has tried to do everything so that Moscow can save face, especially against the backdrop of the protracted Russian-Ukrainian war. We are friends and strategic partners, aren't we?

The peacekeepers left, and their families, who actively created the appearance of community activity, left. And before that, along with the total mass of voluntary displaced Armenians, the few hundred Russians who lived there also left Karabakh. This is the end of the "Russian World" project on Azerbaijani soil. But only the first stage of it.

Now, apparently, the second stage begins. The "Russian community of Karabakh", which failed to play any role, came to court in the context of deteriorating relations between Baku and Moscow. This relationship is getting worse and worse, which is very sad. This is being done through the fault of the Russian side, which for some reason is escalating information propaganda against Azerbaijan. Why it was necessary to so purposefully destroy relations with the only neighbor who did not keep a stone in his bosom is not yet clear. Everything that is on the surface does not give an answer to this question.

In the information war launched against Baku, the "Russian community of Karabakh" can play a significant role in promoting pseudo-Christian narratives and manipulating the titular nation against Azerbaijanis in the Russian Federation. As we can see, the Armenian factor is back in action. Armenian - because a very small part of the "community", as we have already noted, are actually Slavs. If she were really Russian, she would not have been so easily manipulated. The charter of this office was drawn up cunningly, so that anyone could become a member. It turns out that one can be an Armenian, but "feel" like a Slav. These are not our words, but the revelation of the head of the "community" Alexander Bordov, who once confessed to journalists.: "Yes, indeed, there are only a little over 1.5 thousand Russians in Karabakh, but as the re-registration of community members shows, along with half-Breeds who reasonably identify themselves as Slavs, their number exceeds 4 thousand." Bordov calls himself an indigenous Karabakh man because his father's ancestor participated in the seizure of the Karabakh Khanate two hundred years ago, and then decided to settle in these blessed places. After the incorporation of Karabakh into the Russian Empire, the ancestors of Bordov's father began to import his mother's ancestors, that is, Armenians, to the Azerbaijani lands. As a result, two hundred years later, such a comrade Bordov turned out.

But let's return to the meeting of the "community" in Moscow. Besides Bordov, there are other bosses in it. For example, there is a deputy for work with citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian organizations. It's a very telling position. In an address to the assembly, one Andrei Sergeev, who holds it, stated that "Karabakh should not be part of Azerbaijan," and "community members" have no moral right to put up with "gross violation of all moral and ethical principles." "Trampling" refers to Azerbaijan's victory in the war, the expulsion of the Armenian occupiers and the restoration of the integrity and sovereignty of the Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan throughout the country.

Sergeyev himself does not hide the fact that the members of the "community" are mostly Armenians. According to him, "most of the representatives of the community are parishioners of the Armenian Apostolic Church." However, he explains this by the absence of Orthodox churches in Karabakh, which, of course, is not a serious argument.

To begin with, there were and still are Orthodox churches in Karabakh. Another thing is that during the years of occupation they were destroyed or Armenized.

The late Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Alexander (Ishchein) of Baku and Azerbaijan, said: "Unfortunately, there is information about the poor condition of Orthodox churches in the liberated territories. The exterior and interior appearance of the Orthodox Church of John the Baptist in Shusha (built in 1894 - ed.) has been changed. Over the years, it has been Armenized. The domes and tops of the bell towers were removed from the temple, replacing them with the attributes of the Armenian-Gregorian church. The Church of the Transfiguration of the Lord (built in 1847 - ed.) in Khojavand is in terrible condition, although in Soviet times it was a beautiful temple. Now there are only four walls, overgrown with weeds and trees."

The Russian church in the village of Kuropatkino in the Khojavend district became a victim of Armenian vandalism. We emphasize that it is not war, but Armenian vandalism. A few years ago, the Armenian blogger Vahe Martirosyan posted a publication dedicated to this church. He exhibited photographs of the Church of the Transfiguration of the Lord, taken in 1988 and 2000. The photo shows that the church is in good condition, meaning the current destruction cannot be attributed to the First Karabakh War. The monument of spiritual culture was destroyed after it, during the years of occupation by the hands of the Armenians. In the photo taken by Martirosyan in 2014, the picture is completely different. The roof and the front were destroyed, the iron grilles were removed from the windows, there is severe damage to the facade on the west side, and the walls are covered with "autographs" of vandals.

If the members of the "Russian community of Karabakh" needed church attendance so much that they even became parishioners of the Armenian Apostolic Church, which is considered heretical, first of all, they should have taken care of what they had. The "community" did not lift a finger to stop the destruction of the temple in Kuropatkino, maybe even took part in the dismantling of its walls for building materials. Therefore, there is no need to whine and tell tales about "bad Azerbaijanis" who, they say, destroyed everything Christian and did not allow building a new one.





Speaking of new stuff. The construction of the Russian church in the previously occupied Khankendi was hindered by the Armenian side, not the Azerbaijani side, as Sergeyev claims. Since the beginning of the two thousandth, the separatist regime has annually announced its intention to build a Russian church, thus appeasing Moscow. However, in reality, the Armenians were not going to build non-Armenian churches in the separatist entity and dilute their "unique" spirituality by someone. In 2009, the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone of the Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Mother of God took place in Khankendi, and a wooden cross was erected at the site of the future construction. The "Russian community" received a territory of 6110 square meters for free use. meters. A delegation from Russia even arrived in Karabakh to participate in the ceremony of the beginning of the erection of the temple. However, the temple did not appear, which was to be expected. And Azerbaijan has nothing to do with it.

After the 44-day war, a small church was built on the territory of the Khojaly airport, where the Russian contingent was stationed, with the assistance of the then commander Rustam Muradov. It's like a regimental church for the peacekeepers stationed there. When leaving Azerbaijan, the peacekeepers removed the golden domes of the church and took them to Russia. It was very reasonable, because this object would not have been saved, like other new works. Khojaly Airport is awaiting a large-scale reconstruction, and in general, big changes are taking place in the region that no one can stop.

As for the promises of the leadership of the "Russian community of Karabakh" to return to "free Artsakh", in this case we remind the relevant Russian authorities that such appeals and similar gatherings on the territory of the Russian Federation contradict the Moscow Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan of 2022, which obliges the parties not to allow separatist activities against an ally on their territory.





Or maybe we're not allies anymore?