The positions of the Azerbaijani army in the vicinity of Nakhchivan came under fire, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

On June 12, from 10:05 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces fired several times from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Havush of Sharur district, Nurgut of Ordubad district, and Guney Gishlaq of Shahbuz district.

Response measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army in the mentioned directions.