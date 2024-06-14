Turkish AK Party delegation to visit Shusha

Fatime Letifova

A delegation of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye (AK Party) will visit Azerbaijan, the head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Azernews reportss, citing Turkish MP Samil Ayrim as he telling to Report.

He said that the delegation will visit the country at the invitation of the New Azerbaijan Party:

“Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will visit the Alley of Martyrs, the Alley of Honor, and the Baku Turkish Martyrs’ Memorial. Later, the AK Party delegation will visit Shusha to participate in the event dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed in Shusha on June 15, 2021.”