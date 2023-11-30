Azerbaijan allots funds for revamp of Barda-Aghdam-Asgaran highway - decree

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the allocation of 5 million manat ($2.9 million) for the reconstruction of the Barda-Aghdam (40 km)-Asgaran highway.

In order to reconstruct the Barda-Aghdam (40 km)-Asgaran highway with a length of 18 kilometers, five million manat ($2.9 million) has been allocated to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by the Order No. 3720 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2023.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is entrusted to provide financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this Decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is entrusted to solve issues arising from this decree.