So-called Armenian & French "aid convoy" return back [VIDEO]

A total of 19 TIRs loaded with 400 tons of "humanitarian aid" sent by Armenia to "save" the Armenian minority in Garabagh from the so-called "humanitarian blockade" on July 26 started returning back to Yerevan, Azernews reports.

Some two French TIRs also joined the 19 Armenian TIRs.

This is another confirmation of the complete failure of Armenian misinformation, false and smear policy, fictitious "humanitarian crisis", and "blockade of the Armenian minority in Garabagh Armenians". At the same time, Azerbaijan showed its place to pro-Armenian forces and Western circles supporting the separatists.

It should be noted that the local anti-terrorist measures initiated by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh resulted in the surrender of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement on a full ceasefire was reached and on September 20, 2023 at 13:00 local anti-terrorist measures were stopped.

According to the reached agreement, the units of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups located in Azerbaijan's Garabagh lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts and are completely disarmed. Units of the Armenian armed forces leave the territories of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed groups are released.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are handed over.

It is ensured that the above-mentioned processes are carried out in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

As proposed by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting was held with the representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh on September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh.



