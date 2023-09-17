Azerbaijani FM meets with new Jordanian Ambassador

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of Jordan Omar Al-Nahar, Azernews reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Al-Nahar presented copies of his credentials to Bayramov.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, they discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

The minister noted that the development of political relations between the two countries will give impetus to further development of bilateral economic ties.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fields of economy, tourism, education, and other areas, as well as the activities of the intergovernmental commission and the significance of high-level mutual visits.

Bayarmov also highlighted the importance of continuing cooperation within regional and international organizations and platforms, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),.

Furthermore, he informed in details about the nearly 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenian policies of ethnic cleansing, and ongoing provocations by Armenia following the 2020 Second Garabagh war.

The ambassador acknowledged the broad potential for cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and expressed his commitment to further developing relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan during his diplomatic tenure.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest, according to the information provided by the ministry.

The previous ambassador of Jordan to Azerbaijan was Sami Abdullah Ghosheh.