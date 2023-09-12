Also Tehran calls Yerevan's failed attempt a provocation

Elnur Enveroglu

Armenia, which does not hesitate to use all means to further escalate the tension in the region, has tried to implement a cunning plan regarding our southern neighbor, Iran. The fake information that was spread the other day about the alleged gathering of military vehicles by Iran near the Iran-Azerbaijan border was actually part of a provocation-oriented plan directed against Azerbaijan and Iran.

However, as usual, the step taken by Armenia failed again. By trying to attract all foreign forces to the region, the Armenian government, this time not only appeared as a spy tool for the West, but also angered Iran.

In a nutshell, the information provided by Armenian sources that would harm the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan was successfully refuted by both the local media and the officials of our southern neighbor.

Head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Ahadi, who is on a visit to Baku, stated that the information spread about Iran's alleged gathering of military forces on the border with Azerbaijan is false.

"These are just baseless and false news that were published by certain forces aimed at spoiling Iran-Azerbaijani relations. In addition, I want to clarify the news about SEPAH (IRGC). It also has no troops on the border and no reason to conduct joint training. Our only goal and desire is to sign a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. May peace and tranquility come to the South Caucasus. Let there be peace between countries. We hope that the political leadership of the two countries will continue this line and achieve peace sooner," the Iraninan official said.

After that, Iran's Vice President Mohammad Jamshidi announced the details of the telephone conversation between Iran's President Ibrahim Raisi and Armenia's Prime Minister. He noted that communicating outside the "3+3" (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Turkiye, Russia and Iran) format in the South Caucasus makes the situation even more difficult.

According to M. Jamshidi, cooperating with foreigners, conducting military exercises with them and making suspicious trips make the situation even more difficult.

It should be noted that Iran shows that it is aware of various disturbing steps taken by the Armenian side in the region recently. Iran wants regional issues to be resolved by regional countries. The 3+3 format is an initiative put forward by Azerbaijan and supported by Turkey. It is expected that a meeting at the level of MFA heads will be held soon within the framework of this initiative, after which there may be meetings at a higher level. The Iranian president's mention of this format is a reaction to Armenia's attempt to bring forces from outside the region into the region.

Armenia thinks that it can deceive everyone by making "complicated moves". It is openly becoming a center of Western intelligence in the region, it is trying to withdraw Russian troops from Armenia, it wants to bring NATO and the EU to the region, it conducts military exercises with the United States, it openly insults Russian officials, etc. But at the same time, it wants support from Iran and Russia.

It should be noted that during the visit to Baku, the Iranian military delegation also visited the Military Trophies Park, where the spoils of the defeated Armenia during the Patriotic War, which ended the 30-year occupation of Armenia, are exhibited. The Military Trophies Park is also an exhibition space for the weapons whether covertly or overtly provided by some countries to the invader Armenia for use against Azerbaijan. This park is an example for those states. Even today, there are countries that stand by Armenia, give it weapons, or reproaches it on the face, but support it behind the scenes. Of course, there is plenty of space in the park, and after the next botched operation, a special exhibition could be organized for newer weapons.

But one thing must be acknowledged, that Russia and Iran are not so naive as not to understand the essence of Pashinyan's games. The fact that the Armenian ambassador was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the first time and given a note, and what the Iranian President said in a telephone conversation with Pashinyan about "exercises with foreigners" and "suspicious visits" prove this once again.