ANAMA meets with delegation of OIC

Rena Murshud





Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Poladov held a meeting with a delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a visit to the country, Azernews reports with reference to the agency.

Samir Poladov informed about the existing mine problem in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation and the serious threat it poses to people's lives, as well as about the activities carried out in the direction of combating the mine threat.

During the visit to Ganja, the delegation visited a residential area that was subjected to rocket attacks by Armenians during the Second Garabagh War. During the trip to the Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, the delegation members witnessed the consequences of the destruction of religious, cultural, and historical monuments and cemeteries of Azerbaijanis, as well as serious contamination by mines in civilian territories.

In addition, they intend to prepare and submit to the international community an appropriate report on the facts recorded in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Recall that the visit of the delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the Aghdam district liberated from occupation began on September 3.

The delegation, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, will conduct a fact-finding mission in the Aghdam and Fuzuli districts and the city of Ganja until September 6.