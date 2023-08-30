France's secret plans regarding S.Caucasus serve for protracting conflict

By Azernews

Abbas Ganbay

Armenia's provocative actions and policy of disseminating false information is faltering. Despite Azerbaijan's humanitarian and peacekeeping position, Armenia and separatists are constantly trying to hinder the peace process and foment revanchist tendencies. Relying on their patrons around the world, and most importantly on France, to assist their vassals, creating pressure and spreading false information in the world Internet network, Armenians are trying to create the illusion of an innocent sheep.

The attempts were crowned by the fact that the Azerbaijani government on the world arena gives a humane and provable to all the fact of false propaganda about the alleged blockade of Khankendi and humanitarian crisis. It is not a secret that often the majority of mass media, using their influence, under the pressure of geopolitics and separatism pull the masses of society into the abyss of disinformation, and it becomes more and more difficult for the society to distinguish reality, when what can be relied on is corroded by words and fake news.

Despite the Armenian side's refusal to use the roads offered by Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid to the population of Garabagh of Armenian origin, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is sending the first humanitarian aid convoy of 40 tonnes of flour products to the town of Khankendi, via the Aghdam-Khankendi road, on 29 August 2023, to put an end to the propaganda coming from the Armenian side. Will the Armenian side, the separatist regime, let the humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan through, after so many manipulations coming from the regime in Khankendi?

"The fate of the policy, that Armenia has been pursuing for the last 30 years and the fate of the separatist regime is at stake now, if they accept this, it means that they agree to start the process of establishing some kind of relations with the Azerbaijani government, and for some it is tantamount to defeat, and I think they will try to reject it, as this rejection will be the beginning of a deeper split between the society and the ruling regime."

This was told by Azerbaijani political scientist Zardusht Alizade in a comment for AZERNEWS.

According to him, the expected manipulation by the Armenians in this case is taking place, and in the case of the blockade of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, and the failure to allow humanitarian aid from the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society to reach the population of Armenian origin, could halt the negotiations.

"This is due to the fact, that they categorically refuse to do any business with the government of Azerbaijan, they are ready to talk to Azerbaijan only on the terms they have already voiced, that is, with the participation of international mediators, within the framework of some international mechanism, which will consistently mean that they admit to undermining the negotiations. The Azerbaijani government does not accept these conditions." Alizade said.

The support and provision of humanitarian aid once again proves that Azerbaijan is not indifferent to the fate of the population of Armenian minority living in Garabagh.

"This demonstrates the readiness of the Azerbaijani government to start caring about the residents of Armenian origin in Garabagh. Any streams of speculation that this population is suffering terrible misfortune, lack of food, and talking about separatists inhabiting this population, it loses its credibility."

The pro-Armenian diaspora in France has a strong influence on terrorising with disinformation to divert and direct the attention of the masses to a particular moment in world events. The Armenian authorities vying for power in Yerevan continue to sow their propaganda policies, and in this the Armenians are often helped by French patrons such as the media.

According to the expert, Azerbaijan is completely cold-blooded about the French factor in this issue, and Baku does not need such mediators, but it matters to France.

"Yes it is a powerful country, it takes part in the settlement of conflicts all over the world, including Garabagh, which is not indifferent for the population of Armenia, not indifferent for Armenians all over the world, but here France always swooped, and all these years the French government has done nothing to really help. However, as soon as the real process of conflict resolution began, France showed its true face; being indifferent to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, France wanted to be a decisionmaker in the region. Azerbaijan will not allow this, and there are opportunities to completely ignore the position of France," the expert concluded.