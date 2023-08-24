President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has completed his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbekistani President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva were seen off by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov and other officials.



