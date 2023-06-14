TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to intensive fire in Nakhchivan direction

13 June 2023 [19:33] - TODAY.AZ

On June 13, at 17:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using large-caliber weapons, including mortars, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Retaliatory measures are being taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.
We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension in the region.

