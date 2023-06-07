Azerbaijan expands responsibilities of Food Safety Agency following presidential decree

Amendments have been made to the "Regulations on the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the agency has been entrusted with new responsibilities.

These responsibilities include:

- ensuring the real-time transfer of information about foreign countries where the occurrence of especially dangerous animal diseases is registered, and about goods prohibited for import to the relevant state body's information system;

- carrying out the identification of farm animals, which allows monitoring each animal or group of animals in order to control the implementation of veterinary measures for the diagnosis and prevention of animal diseases;

- implementation of the registration of objects of production of biological preparations for animals in order to keep records of their compliance with the requirements of veterinary legislation;

- provision of an opinion on the placement, construction, restoration and commissioning of objects of state veterinary supervision related to the production, supply, storage, processing and sale, as well as transportation of products involved in state veterinary supervision.