Canada's Governor General congratulates Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish to congratulate you and your fellow citizens on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Canada is pleased to continue strengthening its ties with Azerbaijan, building on last year`s 30th anniversary of our countries` diplomatic relations. Our partnership is based on shared priorities, including long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as people-to-people ties built by the vibrant Azerbaijani-Canadian community.

Our positive bilateral relationship is reinforced by our mutual dedication to addressing important issues such as women`s empowerment, global security and environmental stewardship. Canada is committed to further developing its relationship with Azerbaijan as well as strive for a better future for our citizens.

On this day of celebration, I wish peace and prosperity to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Yours sincerely,

Mary May Simon

Governor General of Canada