Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Georgia on Independence Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of Georgia- the Independence Day.

Declaring their independence at about the same time 105 years ago, Azerbaijan and Georgia nurture their ties from the will of our peoples that have been historically living in the friendship and good neighborhood. We are pleased that our interstate relations built on such solid foundations have reached the current high level by being developed dramatically and comprehensively.

Georgia is the important partner, ally and friendly country for us. We attach a particular importance to strengthen and further deepen our ties based on mutual trust and support in all areas.

I am confident that large scale energy and transportation projects we implement successfully, and our collaboration enriched by new contents on daily basis will continue to significantly contribute to the prosperity of our peoples, thriving of our countries, and to the security and progress of our region.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, success in your endeavors and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan