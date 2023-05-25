Panic in Armenia ahead of Moscow meeting

Prior to start of a meeting of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow, the Armenian media again started to make a noise with information full of gossip. The media, spreading biased opinions without relying on any facts, allegedly claims that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan intends to surrender Armenia completely to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernerws, even the deputies in the Armenian Parliament believe that Pashinyan is creating artificial information sources in various forms to distract the public's attention from the Moscow meeting.