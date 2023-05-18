Criminal takes lead on separatists – rising pandemonium in Khankendi

Qabil Ashirov

Samvel Babayan is an anti-Azerbaijani spirit and takes an irreconcilable position with Karabakh remaining within Azerbaijan. He is one of the persons who realized the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

This was told by political analyst Anar Hasanov in an interview with Azernews, while speaking about Samvel Babayan and his separatist groups that have made an uproar in Khankendi last day in response to Pashinyan’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Having exposed Babayan’s profile, the expert noted that the head of separatist still has a half-done criminal case left in Azerbaijan.

“This man was the deputy of head of separatist groups in former and so-called Nagorno-Karabakh. Probably Azerbaijan opened investigation case against him because he is a participant in many crimes in Karabakh including Hadrud, Shusha, Lachin Kalbajar,” Hasanov told.

Talking about his personal characteristic, he said that some sources confirm that he is a very weak politician. He is emotional and has no education. However, some pundits think that he is better in military than in politics.

Indeed, Samvel Babayan is one of the criminals infected with the virus of separatism, territorial claims and nationalism and fascism. His own worldview also plays a role in his actions.

Further to details of Babayan's activity, the expert said he has spent some years in Moscow gaining favour of some Russian politicians. Therefore, Babayan is considered to be rather pro-Russian unlike the prime minister in Yerevan.

As the master pandemonium in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi, a couple of days ago he gathered few hundred people in streets talking them old Armenian fictions. Unfortunately, the poor community under incessant rain could survive less than 2 hours hearing their hero called Babayan. His pain was from the decision of Yerevan on mutual respect in the territorial integrity of both countries, which was the only right step taken in the Brussels meeting. And finally there was no one left out in the streets in two hours, and at the end his bargain is ruined and the marvel in Khankendi receives no position.

Expert continued talking about activities of some other heads of separatist who he called a mafia ended in a fiasco.

In his answer to the question who could take the lead over separatist regime in Garabakh in case if the Samvel and Ruben tandem expels Arayik Harutyunyan, the expert said Ruben is almost out game.

“I don't think Ruben Vardanyan will be the leader of the separatists. I want to note that the mission is complete for Ruben Vardanyan in the game. I think Samvel Babayan has more chances. Ruben Vardanyan is no longer officially a representative there. However, Ruben Vardanyan shows his full activity in the life of the so-called regime. He just doesn't have a position. This does not change anything in essence. As for the Samvel Babayan factor, he is someone who committed crimes against Azerbaijan. If Ruben Vardanyan's crime against Azerbaijan is only in his calls for terrorism and separatism, Samvel Babayan has hundreds of criminal acts against Azerbaijan in his files. Therefore, Azerbaijan will express a very strong reaction to Samvel Babayan's parachuting into the so-called “position”, the expert opined.

As regards reactions from Azerbaijan, Anar Hasanov said the processes could be unpredictable – which means a small but a serious step can change the whole scenario in Khankendi.

“We cannot say what maneuvers Azerbaijani diplomacy will do. In any case, getting Russia out of the region in 2025 should be one of the priorities in the agenda. However, I think that if there is a so-called coup in the near future and the tandem of Ruben Vardanyan and Samvel Babanyan will take action, this will lead to causing of further provocations. I said before that there is a risk of Russia's stay in the region until 2030. Because there is still no contact between the two peoples in the region. This gives reason for Russia to stay in the region for another 5 years. The Azerbaijani leadership certainly does not intend to expel the Russian peacekeepers by force. There is a very constructive dialogue between governments. In any case, the Azerbaijani side, whether in the Karabakh region or in Lachin, is making very fast progress. All this indicates that Azerbaijan intends to integrate Karabakh by 2025. The future will show how it will be done,” the expert concluded.