Terror-stricken Iran: regime that is becoming as much of threat as nuclear

By Azernews

Rena Murshud

...the restrictions after the revolution in Iran, Part 2

The political analyst Sadraddin Soltan says that after the establishment of the theocratic regime in Iran, the hijab rule was first introduced. Among this society, it was considered the greatest pressure against personal freedom. Women who resisted this practice were arrested, beaten, and even executed. The Tehran regime imposed this rule on society by force. The results of this regime are currently manifesting themselves in the country. While there is no compelling or violence in the Quran, the country enforced this rule by force using the Islamic religion.

The second issue is the constitution. In contrast to the King's era, the constitution implemented by the current regime keeps the freedom of language, culture and press under constant control. People belonging to many ethnic groups living in Iran cannot speak any language except Persian and Armenian. While half of the country is made up of Azerbaijani Turks, there are not only schools in Azerbaijani or Turkish, but even speaking in this language is not allowed. And the most terrible thing is that if the prohibitions were not followed, they were prevented as a result of pressure. This tradition is an example of the continuation of the Panfarcism policy of the Iranian authorities, which existed from the time of Reza Pahlavi.

But the question arises, could those who came to power after him be able to do what the king could not do?

"The leading person in Iran is not the president, but the supreme religious leader of the country according to the constitution, and that person is Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in Iran. At the same time, the supreme leader is elected by the Khubrigan council, a council of religious experts, which has more than 80 members. It is he who gives all the instructions for the country, and his decisions are implemented by the Supervisory Board.

Now a bit more detailed...

After the revolution, the first president was Abulhasan Banisadr, and after him, the second president, who was in power for 28 days, was Mohammadali Rajai. Later, Ruhullah Khomeini was elected supreme leader, and Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was elected president. Although all the presidents who came to power in Iran carried out economic, political and social reforms, none of them brought results. For example, although Mohammad Khatami, who came to power in 1997, carried out reforms on culture and economy, and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who came to power in 2005, on social issues, none of them yielded results because he was the supreme leader. On the eve of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's second term in power, a new line called "Green Movement" was formed. According to their thinking, the country will act under the name of the Islamic Republic after that time. Although the prime minister, chairman and many presidents supported the movement, it did not last long. The initiatives put forward by the presidents in power did not bring any results.

What is Iran's relationship with neighboring countries?

"Iran, the country whose president is power of substitute has neither an ally nor a normal relationship with Muslim countries. The constant tense situation with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and uncertain relations with Turkmenistan and Turkiye are ongoing. The relationship with Azerbaijan is also clear. It is because Iran claims hegemony. According to their thinking, Iran is the biggest country in the region and all the countries of the region should reckon with it. Iran's desire in regional countries; to create a 5th colony in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Iraq, and Syria. Iran also interferes in the internal affairs of Arab countries. The Iranian government has a branch outside the country called Quds, which is engaged in counterintelligence activities. In fact, it is meant to show Armenia as a neighbor and normal relationship, but Iran uses it as a tool against Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

As regards the headline - the terror-stricken Iran, is the matter of its domestic and foreign terrorism, while it acts all of these thing under the guise of Islam.

The Iranian government had a kind of cannibal character. This regime, which came to power with the decline of the revolution, has never made fair and transparent decisions and has not even created the conditions for it.

Terrorism in Iran can be compared to the activities of the Bolsheviks who overthrew the tsarist regime in Russia and destroyed their descendants. They had a saying - "Red revolution and white terror". The Bolshevik movement, which is essentially the same, is also taking place in Iran. For some reason, Iran sometimes replaced this terror with execution; implements oppositional thinking to eliminate those who oppose the government. However, Iran does not think that this event has a boomerang effect. As an example, one can take the killing of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a member of the Council of Experts, in Babolsar as a result of an armed attack. Many of the previous incidents are recurred terrorist attacks against the Iranian government. Iran does not think that oppression and executions against people, terrorism against other countries cause hatred against the government.

The undisclosed oppressive methods of Iran, which has not yet been announced to the world

Why does the Pahlavi's government, which was overthrown by the people's protest, want to destroy the mullah's regime now?

As we know, all revolutions have a condition. Discontents arose from the society when the government was not managed properly. Discontents arise between the society and the government because the government has collapsed and the resources are running out. As a protest, the society burns pictures of top leaders and chants slogans against the government. The factors that led to the overthrow of the king can also be attributed to the current government.

The deadly weapon that can end the world - nuclear...

It is said that Iran has the power to develop nuclear weapons. It is interesting if this is a myth or the truth?

Iran's creation of nuclear weapons is unfortunately more a fact than a myth. It is claimed that North Korea and Russia helped him in this direction. As mentioned above, the issue of creating nuclear power plants in Iran existed as a project during Reza Pahlavi's reign. Although this project was stopped for a while, it was later realized with the help of Russian-Chinese experts. Iran is training a large number of specialists who have studied in the field of atomic physics and experienced in nuclear power plants. After the US imposed sanctions on such institutions of Russia, Iran stopped its cooperation with those universities and institutions. However, according to the reports of representatives of the Atomic Energy Agency, Iran's nuclear weapon is not far away.

Sometimes they say don't believe the rumors. But there are rumors that one wants to believe. It is said that Iran may be wiped off the map someday. Can this be accepted as the truth..?

Great powers are short-lived. Since the ideology of the Iranian regime is rotten, the same thought can be applied to them. We encountered such a situation in the history of the USSR, which lasted for 70 years. The question is...what will be Iran's unifying factor? The Iranian regime wanted to create a single state by isolating non-Persian nationalities in the country. However, the attempts of separate non-Persian national ethnic groups to create their own states have confirmed once again that this desire of Iran will not be realized.