Azerbaijani President, First Lady sends congratulatory letter to Turkish athlete - gold medalist of EWC in Yerevan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish athlete, who won the gold medal of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Nuray Gungor.

Dear Nuray,

We cordially congratulate you on your winning the European Weightlifting champion.

We feel happy and proud that you achieved outstanding success by representing your country decently with great determination to win at the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan, and raised the glorious flag of Türkiye to the heights to the sounds of the National Anthem. We express our particular gratitude to you for winning the intense competition at the European Championship to dedicate your medals to Azerbaijan.

The fact that the brotherly Türkiye, whom we share our joys and sorrows with, represents us where Azerbaijan is not represented, once again clearly demonstrated to the whole world that we are one nation, two states.

We are proud of you, and wish you new victories in the future.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva

Baku, 19 April 2023