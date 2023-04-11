Azerbaijan marks its debut at Int'l Abilympics Championship

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has marked its debut at the International Abilympics Championship to demonstrate their skills.

The word "abilympics" comes from a combination between expertise, "Abilities" and "Olympics".

This international non-profit movement originated in Japan and has been developing worldwide since 1971.

The movement envisages the holding of professional skill competitions among the people with disabilities.

The first Abilympics competition was held in Tokyo in 1981 to commemorate the United Nations' International Year of Disabled Persons (IYDP).

The 10th International Abilympics Championship gathered around 1,500 participants (contestants, judges, experts) and about 50,000 visitors in France.

Azerbaijani team included 15 Olympians, 13 professions in the fields of multimedia journalism, programming, wood carving, pottery, cooking, tailoring, etc.

The national contestant Leyla Rasulova won the country's first medal at the Abilympics Championship. Rasulova grabbed a bronze medal in the Crochet work competition.

This victory goes down in the history of abilympics movement in Azerbaijan, which gained momentum in 2020.

It was in that year, when Azerbaijan's Abilympics Federation was established in order to improve the vocational skills of people with disabilities.

The federation calls upon the inclusion of people with disabilities in socio-economic activities.

It covers professional areas, including computer science, art, photography, music, architecture and other directions.

Currently, Azerbaijan Abilympics Federation actively works on promotion and development of abilympics movement in Azerbaijan.

The federation takes major steps to involve the Great Patriotic War veterans in this movement.