'Model OIC IR Academy 2023' project in Azerbaijan restarts

The "Model OIC International Relations (IR) Academy" project, which has been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan more than years, has been started once again. The first lecture program of the project is organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in partnership with Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over 100 young people, distinguished with their special talent and foreign language knowledge were selected from more than hundreds of applied students, who represent the leading universities of Azerbaijan. The students will take part in weekly lectures for 2 months and then in the “Model OIC” Council of Foreign Ministers simulation.

At the opening ceremony, held in Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Momeena Mehdi, program coordinator, made presentation about the goals and tasks of the “Model OIC”, also told about the experience, gained during the recent years to this regard. Aydan Baghirli, the representative of the ICYF-ERC expressed her thanks to the UNEC leadership for organizational support to these events and informed the participants about the ICYF-ERC activities, particularly, on spreading the truth about Karabakh among world community. Narmin Ibrahimova, Director of International Cooperation department at UNEC made speech, highly appreciating the cooperation between the UNEC and ICYF-ERC within the framework of this program. Yunus Cholak joined the program in an online format and informed participants about the International Model OIC. Musa K Ceesay, a student from Gambia shared his experience in the conferences organized by ICYF-ERC and urged the participants to be active throughout the program.

Then, the guest lecturers of the program, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan, Mr. Nassir Abdul Kareem Abdul Raheem and Vice Rector of ADA University, Dr. Fariz Ismailzade accordingly made a presentation on “Muslim World and Palestinian Issue” and “Public Diplomacy in Modern Times”. During the program, lecturers answered various questions of participants.

It of note that, the main objectives of the Model OIC IR Academy project are to support the strengthening of international cooperation among the OIC youth, to help young people and members of youth organizations in gaining new knowledge and experience in diplomacy, management and communication. After two months of lectures, students will take part in the Model OIC Council of Foreign Ministers simulation. At the end, selected participants with foreign language skills and specific abilities will get the chance to represent Azerbaijan in the International Model OIC.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani students several times have represented our country in the "International Model OIC" simulations, which covered the whole OIC space and attended by representatives of more than 40 OIC member countries.