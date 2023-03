Qabil Ashirov

As a result of a mine explosion in Yusifcanli village, Aghdam district two villagers died, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the press service of Azerbaijan’s Internal Ministry, Hasanov Israil son of Ibrahim, born in 1999, and Hasanov Amid son of Huseyn, born in 1987, fell into a mine while grazing animals.

An investigation is underway.