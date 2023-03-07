US not competing with Russia in mediation of Azerbaijani-Armenian ties - Ned Price

Sabina Mammadli

The US is not trying to compete with Russia in the mediation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing.

According to Azernews, the official stated that the US is not putting itself against any other mediators, noting that it is not a mediator at all.

“We are a partner to the two countries. I think we have demonstrated both in word and in deed the nature of our relationship with the two countries, our ability to bring the two countries together, our willingness and readiness to help bring about additional progress in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

He then outlined that the goal behind this is to bring about the settlement and resolution of a longstanding dispute between these two countries, which has consistently taken lives.

"Our interest here is in peace and security. It’s in the interests of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan as well," the spokesperson noted.

Similarly, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina stressed that the organization supports the normalization of relations between the two countries.

“Very concerned with reports of deadly incident in vicinity of Khankendi/Stepanakert. This incident demonstrates the urgency to find solutions for outstanding issues at the negotiation table. #NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he tweeted.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of March 5, the separatist Armenian forces in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent committed another provocation.

Operational information was received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan along the Xankandi-Xalfali-Tursu dirt road.

On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, the units of the Azerbaijan Army attempted to stop and check vehicles carrying out illegal military transportation.

Service members of the Azerbaijani army, Alibayli Sahriyar, and Huseynov Esqin were killed as a result of the provocation.