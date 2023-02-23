Azerbaijan & UK governments sign agreement on international road transport

An agreement on international road transport was signed between Azerbaijan and the governments of the United Kingdom, Azernews reports citing a tweet by Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

According to a tweet, Rashad Nabiyev, received Leo Dockerty, British Minister of State for Europe and North America who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

R. Nabiyev noted that the agreement will create favorable conditions for the smooth movement of goods for the growth of mutual trade between the two countries.

We met with the Minister of State for Europe, Leo Dockerty, Deputy Secretary of State for Parliamentary Relations at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who is visiting our country. We signed the "Agreement on international road transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland". The agreement will create favorable conditions for the smooth movement of goods for the growth of mutual trade between the two countries,”