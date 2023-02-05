Zangazur corridor is very important for region - Hulusi Akar

Turkiye`s brotherhood with Azerbaijan will last one fist, one heart, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar`s interview with Milliyet newspaper.

“The Zangazur corridor and the railways and roads passing through it are very important for the region both from an economic point of view and social life, and for security. Armenia must accept the hand of peace extended by our President and Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Their presence in a dream, remaining in the sphere of external influence, is not a logical approach,” Hulusi Akar said.