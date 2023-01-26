Azerbaijan simplifies visa issuing process

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry launched "Visa Application Portal" for foreigners and stateless people planning to visit the country, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, foreigners and stateless people wishing to visit the country will be able to apply for visas online through the aforementioned e-resource, which was created in accordance with Article 37 of the Azerbaijani Migration Code and Paragraph 1.1 of the "List of electronic services" approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 235 dated October 17, 2012.

The system will reduce the time required to consider and process visa applications and will become more effective as a result of the system's ability to submit the necessary documentation online.

Moreover, the newly launched portal will be applicable to visa requests made through Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions and consulates abroad.

Foreign Ministry noted the importance to distinguish its online information system from the one launched by the ASAN Visa system portal for the issuing of e-visas.

Applications and questionnaires were initially submitted online through the portal by the German and Georgian embassies, as well as the ministry.

Additionally, it is intended to connect additional Azerbaijani diplomatic missions to the portal at a later stage.