Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov, US's Karen Donfried discuss Lachin road, regional developments

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On January 10, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The cooperation agenda between the two countries and the regional situation were discussed during the telephone conversation between the parties.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that despite a series of positive steps by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia in the post-war period, Armenia's provocations continued to stand in the way of the process. Armenia gravely violated its obligations under the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, using the Lachin road for military provocations, including illegal transportation and planting of mines, illegal economic activities, and the plunder of natural resources, as well as the unauthorized entry of third-country nationals.

The minister also added that the justified demands of the Azerbaijani civil society representatives, who have been protesting on the Lachin road against the illegal exploitation of mineral resources in Karabakh for over a month, have not yet been met.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the claims about the "blockade" of ethnic Armenians and the creation of a "humanitarian disaster" in the region as a result of the closure of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are wide off the mark as the road is regularly used by numerous humanitarian vehicles, including members of the Russian peacekeeping force and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Despite Azerbaijan's statements that there are no obstacles to the free movement of the ethnic Armenians along the road, and the latter's readiness to provide assistance to local Armenians if need be, there are cases that those who impersonate themselves as leaders of the local Armenians are opposing to the use of the road, the press service quoted the minister as saying.

He further added that Azerbaijan is dedicated to dialogue and is constantly prepared to step up its efforts to establish peace in the region. The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.