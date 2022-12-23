From Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation

President of International Judo Federation Marius Vizer has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Distinguished Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I would like to wish you many happy and rewarding returns of the day.

At the same time, I would like to congratulate you on all your achievements brought to Azerbaijan, society and sport.

I wish you and your family a lot of health, joy and fulfilment.

With best regards,

Marius Vizer

President of International Judo Federation