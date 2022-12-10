We must continue to take necessary measures to expand co-op with Azerbaijan - Turkmenistan's President

By Trend

We must continue to take the necessary measures to expand and deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, Trend reports citing the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

"Our relations with Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia are stable. Attaching importance to interaction with these countries, we strive to enrich cooperation with new content. We must continue to take the necessary measures to expand and deepen our cooperation," he said.

According to the president, Turkmenistan should continue to actively build up inter-parliamentary relations with various countries of the world.

At the same time, he noted that Turkmenistan is fruitfully developing cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States.

"Since November last year, our country has been participating in its activities in the status of an observer. It is also necessary to carry out appropriate work so that various events of the Organization of Turkic States, including high-level meetings, are held in Turkmenistan," he added.