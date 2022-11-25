Azerbaijani FM participates in Ministerial Meeting of Trans-Caspian Connectivity

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participates in the Ministerial Meeting of Trans-Caspian Connectivity held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports via Azerbaijani MFA's Twitter on November 25.

The ministers of foreign affairs and transport of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan are taking part in the meeting, which is held with the participation of Georgia.

"Foreign Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun delivers national statement at the 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers & Ministers in charge of transport of #Azerbaijan, #Kazakhstan, #Türkiye, and with participation of #Georgia in Aktau," the ministry tweeted.

The purpose of this platform is to promote the development of coordinated cooperation between the mentioned countries in the field of transport, transit, communications, trade, and a number of other areas.

At the meeting, it is planned to sign a roadmap for 2022-2027 for the development and operation of the Middle Corridor route passing through Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, in accordance with the Baku Declaration.

The first trilateral meeting of the foreign and transport ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkiye was held in Baku on June 27, at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant structures of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. Later, Ukraine, Romania, and Poland joined the project.

At present, the route starts at the Chinese-Kazakh border, passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and extends to Europe. A single tariff, the "one-stop-shop" principle is applied along the entire route.

In the current context of growing threats to global security, stability, and economic development, strengthening cooperation between the three countries in the transport and communications sectors is of great importance in terms of preventing and reducing risks and challenges at the regional level.