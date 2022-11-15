Pundit: Pashinyan's accusations based on his inferiority complex

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

With his high-profile statements at a parliament session, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan distorted the speech of the Azerbaijani president in Shusha and created an impression that Azerbaijan failed to fulfill its obligations.

Commenting on the issue, Russian pundit Igor Korotchenko underlined that Pashinyan’s attempts to shift the responsibility for the failure to comply with tripartite statements on Azerbaijan are a manifestation of his political inferiority complex.

According to him, these days Pashinyan is experiencing an emotional outburst amidst the reflection on the second anniversary of Armenia's capitulation in the second Karabakh war. He noted that Aliyev’s triumphant speech in Shusha added fuel to the fire.

Korotchenko noted that such legally meaningless accusations were made due to Pashinyan’s political inferiority complex.

During his speech, the Armenian prime minister also proposed the demilitarization of Karabakh.

“There can only be one demilitarization of Karabakh - the complete withdrawal of the Armenian illegal armed groups and Armenian units of the regular army from there,” the pundit responded.

Pashinyan, who claims that Azerbaijan hasn’t fulfilled the trilateral statement, has failed to carry out any of the points.

Commenting on the issue, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada stressed that such an approach of the Armenian leadership is another blow to the process of normalization of relations between the two states and establishment of peace in the region.

“Accusations of Prime Minister Pashinyan against Azerbaijan on violation of international law, while turning a blind eye to Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years, gross breach of the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis within the framework of the occupation policy, and numerous crimes against humanity, are an ultimate level of hypocrisy. Making such baseless accusations instead of admitting the violations of international law by his country over the years, and even admitting in a certain sense the violation of the obligations undertaken by the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, the Armenian prime minister seriously calls into question Armenia’s sincerity in the peace process,” Hajizada stated.

The spokesperson highlighted that it is Armenia that delays the process of opening the communications of the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, violating the obligation undertaken in the 9th paragraph of the trilateral statement, whereas Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligation by building the new Lachin road. He noted that this proves that Pashinyan’s claim that Azerbaijan intends to close the Lachin road is nothing more than a deliberate escalation of the situation in the region.

He also pointed out that the road, according to the statement, will guarantee the safety of the movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions along the Lachin road, and the use of the road for military purposes is unacceptable.

“As acknowledged by Armenian officials, the Armenian armed forces have not been completely withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan, and the landmines produced in Armenia in 2021 are transferred to the territory of Azerbaijan. This means that Armenia continues to misuse the Lachin road for illegal military activities contrary to paragraph 6 of the Trilateral Statement,” he added.

In comments on the Zangezur Corridor, Hajizada said that the corridor refers to the restoration of the historical connection between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which implies the use of the said corridor for peaceful and humanitarian purposes. Once again, according to the trilateral statement, Armenia has an obligation to open an unhindered connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

It was added that this road, just like the Lachin corridor, is only aimed for passengers, cargo, and transport, and not for military purposes. The statement said that in addition to the economic and communication importance of providing this connection, its humanitarian need, the restoration of the traditional geographic connection in the region, and thus the importance of ensuring sustainable peace in the region is undeniable.

“We declare once again that in return for Azerbaijan’s intention to establish peace and security in the region, and for peace-building initiatives, Armenia’s continuation of destructive activities contrary to its obligations, not only does serve the restoration of peace in the region but is primarily against Armenia. Azerbaijan, for its part, is committed to establishing peace and stability in the region, and will continue its actions in this direction on the basis given to him by international law," the statement said.