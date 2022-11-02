Turkiye extends mandate of military group in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The Turkish parliament has extended the mandate of the country's military group in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish media.

On November 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan endorsed the parliamentary bill.

Thus, Turkiye's military presence in Azerbaijan's Karabakh will last another year starting from November 17, 2022.

The document states that Turkiye has consistently backed Azerbaijan in its struggle for the protection of its fundamental rights, including the country's territorial integrity, based on international principles.

Ankara continues to provide a substantial contribution to the region's peace and stability, as well as the creation and revitalization of its economic infrastructure.

Since 2020, the joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Karabakh has successfully coped with the mission.

The document says the Turkish military presence at the Joint Center must continue for Turkey to perform an effective and positive role in the area and serve its national interests.

In the wake of Armenia's defeat in the second Karabakh war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020, Baku, Yerevan, and Moscow signed a trilateral peace deal, thus paving the way for peace efforts that have been on since then.