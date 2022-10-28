Azerbaijan, EU discuss current regional situation, upcoming cooperation deal

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the heads of European Union (EU) diplomatic representations in Azerbaijan on October 27, Azernews reports, referring to the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting exchanged views on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in political, economic, energy, investment, educational, and other spheres, as well as the current regional situation.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security and the diversification of energy supplies. In this regard, the importance of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on July 18, 2022, providing for the doubling of gas supplies to the EU was emphasized.

He underscored the importance of Azerbaijan in the East-West corridor project. The minister added that steps taken by Azerbaijan for the opening of the regional communication means, including the possible launch of the Zangezur corridor, are facing Armenia's unconstructive position.

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Ambassador Peter Michalko expressed his gratitude for the conditions created for the discussion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU and the regional situation. Michalko noted that high-level contacts play an important role in the development of cooperation. In particular, he expressed confidence that the speedy completion of the draft agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU would make an important contribution to the further development of relations.