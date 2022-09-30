Top diplomat: Armenia fails to honor commitments hindering normalization with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Armenia is failing to meet its obligations under the agreements, signed by the leaders, stymieing international attempts to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The top diplomat made the remarks at a meeting with Isabelle Dumont, French presidential advisor for continental Europe and Turkiye on September 29.

The sides discussed the Azerbaijani-French political and economic cooperation as well as, regional tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and crucial steps toward normalization.

Bayramov provided thorough information regarding Armenia's provocations along border regions. Armenia fails to fulfill its commitments within the framework of agreements reached at the level of leaders, stymieing international attempts to normalize relations, he stressed.

The minister underlined Azerbaijan’s stance on ensuring regional stability, opening communications with Armenia, the delimitation process, and signing the peace deal.

Dumont, for her part, highlighted the need for stabilizing the region, adhering to the truce, and resuming the normalization process and discussions, adding that France is willing to assist in this process.

The diplomats also exchanged views on other regional issues.

Prior to Bayramov, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also received Dumont to discuss the restoration of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the drafting of a peace treaty, the delimitation of borders, and the opening of communications.

Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan's landmine problem, as well as the fact that almost 4,000 Azerbaijani civilians have gone missing since the first Armenian-Azerbaijani war. The significance of tackling these challenges was emphasized.