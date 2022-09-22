Azerbaijani army thwarts Armenian border provocation in Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army has thwarted another border provocation launched by Armenian armed forces on the state border in Kalbajar, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Around 0200 hours on September 22, Armenian armed forces, using large-caliber weapons, grenade launchers, and mortars, shelled Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar in an attempt to commit another provocation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces' sabotage group sought to attack Azerbaijan Army units in these locations by mining ravine gaps. The opposing side was compelled to retreat as a result of retaliatory actions launched by Azerbaijan Army forces, it added.

By distributing false information regarding the fire purportedly started by Azerbaijan Army Units on September 21, the Armenian side intended to prepare the ground for the nighttime provocation, the ministry underlined.

“We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the next escalation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border,” the ministry stressed.

On September 21, the ministry denounced as "unsubstantiated" the information posted on several social media sites concerning the shelling of Azerbaijani army positions.

“We categorically refute this information and urge our citizens not to believe such false information and not to share officially unconfirmed information,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, as a result of the operations carried out by the Lachin District Police Department's staff, two artillery shells were discovered in the city, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Interior Ministry’s Barda regional press service.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken prisoners.