Azerbaijani army continues to transfer weapons and military equipment into summer operation mode

By Trend

The process of transferring weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode continues in all military units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The replacements of fuel and lubricants, as well as scheduled service of specialized military equipment, are carried out at the maintenance points of the military units.

Furthermore, personnel is being taught the rules for sustainable operation of equipment and safety requirements in the summer period.