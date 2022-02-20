Azerbaijan, Georgia to sign agreement on co-op in education

By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev paid an official visit to Georgia on February 20, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to further expand and develop cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and education.

During the visit, Amrullayev will visit the monuments to great leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi and Rustavi, will meet with Georgian Minister of Education and Science Mikheil Chkhenkeli. A cooperation agreement will be signed between the ministries of education of the two countries.

Amrullayev will also visit several universities in Georgia during the visit. The Azerbaijani minister will also meet with directors and teachers of the Georgian schools, at which education is conducted in the Azerbaijani language.

The Azerbaijani minister also plans to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The visit will end on February 23.